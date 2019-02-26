Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Slated to debut Tuesday
Stone is just waiting on his gear to arrive and is expected to make his Golden Knights debut Tuesday against the Stars, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Barring issues with his equipment, Stone will slot in alongside Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny on the team's second line Tuesday. The star winger inked an eight-year extension to remain in Las Vegas before even dressing for the club, earning him a whopping $9.5 million annually. He's on pace to notch more than a point per game for a second straight season in 2018-19, after collecting 62 points -- 28 goals and 34 assists -- over 59 games with the Senators.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Signs massive contract with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Headed for desert•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Vegas re-enters picture•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Out Sunday•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Four serious suitors emerging•
-
Senators' Mark Stone: Out again with deadline approaching•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...