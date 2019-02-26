Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Slated to debut Tuesday

Stone is just waiting on his gear to arrive and is expected to make his Golden Knights debut Tuesday against the Stars, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Barring issues with his equipment, Stone will slot in alongside Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny on the team's second line Tuesday. The star winger inked an eight-year extension to remain in Las Vegas before even dressing for the club, earning him a whopping $9.5 million annually. He's on pace to notch more than a point per game for a second straight season in 2018-19, after collecting 62 points -- 28 goals and 34 assists -- over 59 games with the Senators.