Stone produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Stone set up a Brayden McNabb shot that Brett Howden tipped in at 15:23 of the first period. Through four contests, Stone has been steady with a goal and two helpers. The winger has added eight shots on net, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while working in a top-six role. He's flirted with point-per-game production in the past, but the 30-year-old usually ends up around the 60-point range in a full season.