Stone notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Stone set up Chandler Stephenson's first goal of the game at 11:37 of the first period, giving Vegas a 3-2 lead. The 28-year-old Stone is up to three goals and 11 assists through nine games this season. He also has 19 shots on net and a plus-7 rating. He's only maintained a point-per-game pace once in his career (62 points in 58 games in 2017-18) but there's little reason to think the Manitoba native will cool off anytime soon.