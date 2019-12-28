Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Slings two helpers
Stone provided a pair of assists in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.
Stone set up both of Nate Schmidt's goals late in the third period as the Golden Knights attempted a comeback. It's the fifth multi-point effort in the last seven games for Stone, who has 37 points and 109 shots on goal in 41 outings this season. The 27-year-old is on pace to top his career-high 73-point campaign from last year -- use the winger with confidence in fantasy.
