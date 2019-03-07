Stone picked up a helper in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Stone has two assists, 18 shots and 11 hits in five games since joining the Golden Knights. The assist did help the winger match his career high of 64 points, set in 2014-15. Stone has slotted onto the second line with Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty, and while the points haven't been there yet, the line has been strong in all zones. With patience, the offense should come around.