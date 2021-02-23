Stone recorded an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Stone entered Monday on a three-game point drought, which may have been part of the reason head coach Pete DeBoer shuffled his lines. Stone's assist came on Alex Tuch's second goal of the game, showing a little chemistry between the new linemates. Despite the recent dry spell, the 28-year-old Stone has 17 points through 16 outings. He's added 28 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 13 PIM.