Stone finished Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers with a power-play assist.

Surprise! Stone found the scoresheet again! He is up to 13 points, in just 10 games, and has been on fire in the early going. With points in all but one game, Stone belongs in your starting lineup as long as he's healthy. If he keeps up this level of production, Stone could be a sell-high candidate in fantasy.