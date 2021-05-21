Stone scored a pair of goals on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 3.
Stone got the Golden Knights on the board at 8:39 of the second period. He also concluded their run of five unanswered goals, sealing the victory with an empty-netter in the third period. The 29-year-old winger has picked up three points in as many postseason contests so far, along with seven shots on net and nine hits. Vegas' captain remains one of the brightest stars among a deep forward group.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Snags power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Reaches 40-helper mark•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Records assist Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: One of each in loss to Wild•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Reaches 20-goal mark•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Tacks on three points in win•