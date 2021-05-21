Stone scored a pair of goals on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 3.

Stone got the Golden Knights on the board at 8:39 of the second period. He also concluded their run of five unanswered goals, sealing the victory with an empty-netter in the third period. The 29-year-old winger has picked up three points in as many postseason contests so far, along with seven shots on net and nine hits. Vegas' captain remains one of the brightest stars among a deep forward group.