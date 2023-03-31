Stone (back) has begun light skating, coach Bruce Cassidy said on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stone last played Jan. 12 and has missed the last 32 contests. Stone had 17 goals and 38 points in 43 games before he was shut down. Stone could possibly return if the Golden Knights make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but it is more likely that he tries to return at training camp.