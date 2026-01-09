Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two assists and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stone was involved in all three of the Golden Knights' tallies in the second period, and his goal was the game-winner. He's scored in six straight games with a total of six tallies and two assists in that productive stretch. The veteran winger is up to 14 goals, 23 helpers, 16 power-play points, 64 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 26 appearances.