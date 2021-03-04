Stone scored a goal, supplied an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Odd-man rushes were the name of the game Wednesday. Stone scored on one at 11:08 of the third period, then set up Chandler Stephenson's tally in a similar situation 5:30 later. Stone has started March with a bang, contributing a goal and six helpers in his last two outings. The star winger has five goals, 19 assists, a plus-12 rating and 30 shots on net through 19 contests.