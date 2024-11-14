Stone (lower body) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Stone is set for a third straight absence due to the lower-body injury. It's unclear if he's on the Golden Knights' current road trip. His next chance to play is Friday versus Utah.
