Stone fought Brayden Schenn after the former's hit knocked Philip Broberg (upper body) out of the game in the first period. In the end, Stone got the last laugh, potting the empty-netter to extend his goal streak to seven games. The winger is up to 15 goals, 38 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 27 appearances. He's also earned seven PIM, though dropping the mitts will likely take him out of the Lady Byng conversation this year.