Stone scored the game-winning goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Stone started the sequence with a blocked shot -- one of his three in the game -- and finished it off with a snap shot to the top corner while on a partial breakaway just 50 seconds into the extra session. The overtime tally gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 series lead and snapped Stone's personal six-game goal-scoring drought. He has five goals and three assists in 12 playoff contests entering Game 6 on Thursday.