Stone scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Stone reached the 10-goal mark for the year with his tally 5:35 into the game. He's provided more of a finishing touch lately in the absence of Jack Eichel (lower body) -- Stone has six goals and three assists over his last nine outings. For the season, the winger is up to 31 points (14 on the power play), 55 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 22 appearances in a top-six role.