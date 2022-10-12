Stone scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

The Kings looked ready to take this game into overtime, but a failed breakout from Sean Durzi ultimately led to Stone putting away the decisive goal with 26 seconds left in the third period. A back injury that ultimately required surgery limited Stone to 30 points in 37 games this season, but he looked 100 percent to begin 2022-23. That should be a boost to the Golden Knights on both sides of the puck -- he's one of the best defensive wingers in the NHL, and he hadn't recorded less than 54 points in a season since becoming an everyday player in 2014-15 before last year's injury-plagued campaign.