Stone scored a power-play goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Stone opened the scoring at 17:02 of the first period with his power-play marker. He's scored five times and added one assist over his last four games, though this goal was his first power-play point since Oct. 22. The winger has been plenty productive at even strength, where he's earned 15 of his 18 points on the campaign. Stone has added 57 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-12 rating through 21 contests.