Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Stone got the Golden Knights within two goals in the second period, but that was as close as it got. He extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) with the tally. The winger has 12 goals, 36 points (13 on the power play, three shorthanded), 70 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 36 appearances this season.