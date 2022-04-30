Stone scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Stone showed signs of life with two points in the last three games of his injury-plagued season. The winger closed at nine tallies, 21 assists, 71 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in just 37 appearances, his lowest games played since 2013-14 when he was starting to break into the league. He's reached 60 points six times in his career, but he'll need to enjoy better health in 2022-23 to return to that level.