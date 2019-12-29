Stone scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, and added six shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Stone opened the scoring on the power play and added another tally six minutes that put the Golden Knights ahead for good. The winger has six multi-point outings in his last eight games, and he's up to 15 goals and 39 points in 42 contests overall. Stone's making sure to end 2019 with fireworks -- make sure he's in your lineup.