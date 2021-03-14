Stone scored a pair of goals on five shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Stone's pair of goals came in the third period. His first was the game-winner, and he added an insurance tally later. The 28-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 31 points, 42 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 24 contests. His line with Max Pacioretty and Chandler Stephenson combined for seven points Saturday to carry the Vegas offense.