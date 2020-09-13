Stone (foot) was able to finish Saturday's Game 4 versus the Stars, but head coach Pete DeBoer had no update on the winger after the contest, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Stone was hobbled after he blocked a shot from Joe Pavelski in the second period. Stone was able to return in the third period, but he appeared to be playing through the pain. The 28-year-old can be considered questionable for Monday's Game 5 at this point. He may try to gut it out -- the Golden Knights are on the verge of elimination, trailing 3-1 in the Western Conference finals.