Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Suffers injury Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone (undisclosed) won't return to Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Stone logged just 6:06 of ice time before exiting the contest. He has amassed 21 goals and 60 points in 43 appearances this season. Braeden Bowman replaced Stone on the top line for the start of the second period. However, Mitch Marner also skated alongside Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev as Vegas' deficit on the scoreboard increased.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Set to return Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Won't play against Los Angeles•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Three points including GWG•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Three-point burst in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Deals two more helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Contributes pair of assists•