Stone notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Stone set up a William Karlsson tally in the third period to help Vegas avoid getting shut out. The helper was Stone's sixth point over his last four games. The winger is up to four tallies, nine helpers, 21 shots on net, 10 PIM, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 14 appearances this season. He continues to find success in a second-line role.