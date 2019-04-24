Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Supplies pair of assists
Stone had two assists and four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 7.
Stone had 10 points in the first four games of the series, but hadn't found his way onto the scoresheet since Game 4. His second helper came on Jonathan Marchessault's equalizer with 47 seconds remaining in regulation. Stone remains an elite fantasy option on the wing entering 2019-20 after registering 85 points in 84 games between the regular season and playoffs.
