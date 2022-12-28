Stone logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Stone has three goals and three helpers during his three-game point streak. The 30-year-old winger continues to shoulder much of the scoring load for a depleted Vegas forward group. He's up to 15 tallies, 16 helpers, 103 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 37 contests -- one point better than his output from the same number of games last year. Eight of his 31 points have come on the power play.