Stone registered two assists and two shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

Stone has been dynamite for the Golden Knights in the first round, registering 10 points over four games. He's added 11 shots, six hits and a plus-5 rating. Four of Stone's points have come on the man advantage. Including the regular season, the winger has 21 points (11 goals, 10 helpers) in 22 games since being traded to Vegas at the deadline.