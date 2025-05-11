Stone suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Game 3 versus Edmonton on Saturday.

Stone had one shot across 5:54 of ice time before exiting the game. He's been fantastic over the playoffs with four goals and eight points across nine outings, and his absence creates a big hole in Vegas' lineup. If he can't play Game 4 on Monday, then Cole Schwindt or Alexander Holtz might draw into the lineup.