Stone suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Game 3 versus Edmonton on Saturday.
Stone had one shot across 5:54 of ice time before exiting the game. He's been fantastic over the playoffs with four goals and eight points across nine outings, and his absence creates a big hole in Vegas' lineup. If he can't play Game 4 on Monday, then Cole Schwindt or Alexander Holtz might draw into the lineup.
