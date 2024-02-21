Stone (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

It's unclear when Stone sustained the injury, but the announcement came early in the third period. The oft-injured winger has stayed pretty healthy this season, racking up 53 points over 56 appearances. If he misses any time, the Golden Knights would likely need to make a roster move for an extra forward or play with seven defensemen.