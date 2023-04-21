Stone scored twice on five shots, added an assist, levied four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Stone was kept quiet in Tuesday's Game 1, but he put the team on his surgically-repaired back in the third period of Thursday's contest. The winger helped out on a Chandler Stephenson go-ahead goal before scoring two of his own to run away with the win. Stone had 17 tallies and 21 assists in 43 regular-season outings, and he'll look to have a similar impact during the postseason.