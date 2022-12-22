Stone scored twice on eight shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Stone was fairly dangerous throughout the contest, and he made an impact by picking up all three of his points in the third period. His first goal was on the power play and his second came shorthanded, while his assist was at even strength. The captain has five goals and two assists in his last six games, and he's up to 14 tallies, 14 helpers, 95 shots on net, seven power-play points and a plus-8 rating in 35 contests.