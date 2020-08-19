Stone scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.
Stone struck just 57 seconds into the second period to tie the game at two. The winger has four goals, four helpers and 15 shots through eight postseason outings. Expect the 28-year-old to continue scoring at a high pace in the second round.
