Stone scored a power-play goal, added four hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Stone's hot start has come to a close, as he ended a three-game goal drought Friday. He had just one assist in that span. The 34-year-old winger remains on the Golden Knights' top line, giving him the potential to pop off on offense at any time. Stone has nine goals, eight assists, 30 shots on net, 19 hits, 11 blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-8 rating across 15 appearances. He's earned seven of his 17 points on the power play.