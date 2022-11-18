Stone scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Stone showed off some hand-eye coordination, batting a puck out of the air for the Golden Knights' third goal. He'd gone five contests without scoring, and he had just two assists in that span. For the season, the winger is up to five tallies, 13 points, 45 shots and a plus-9 rating through 18 appearances.