Stone scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Stone's goal at 13:47 of the third period ended up being the game-winner when the Blackhawks got a third goal late. This was Stone's first goal of the season to go with five assists over six contests. The 31-year-old winger has added nine shots on net, five hits, six blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while playing on the Golden Knights' second line. He's averaging 19:39 of ice time per game so far, which would be his highest in any of his six years in Vegas.