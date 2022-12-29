Stone scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.
Stone got the Golden Knights on the board in the first period, converting a shorthanded breakaway chance after forcing a defensive-zone turnover. The 30-year-old winger extended his point streak to four games, tallying three goals and three assists in that span. Stone now has 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) in 38 games this season.
