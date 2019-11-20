Stone scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Stone's third-period tally put the Golden Knights ahead 3-1. It was his second straight game with a power-play marker. Stone is up to 10 goals, 20 points and 65 shots in 23 contests. He should be clear of his recent struggles, making him a must-start across the board in fantasy.