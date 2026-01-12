Stone registered three assists, including two on the power play, and added two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Stone's goal streak ended at seven games, but he was still productive. He helped out on three straight goals, scored by Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl as the Golden Knights pull ahead in the first period and added on with a strong middle frame. Stone is up to 41 points (15 goals, 26 helpers), which includes 18 power-play points, through 28 appearances this season. He's added 67 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating while seeing steady top-six minutes.