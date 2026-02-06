Stone scored a goal, added two assists and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Stone had gone six games without a goal before scoring at 11:49 of the first period. He was involved in the Golden Knights' first three tallies, but Stone's goal was the game-winner. The 33-year-old winger has been superb so far this season with 21 goals, 60 points (22 on the power play), 92 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 41 appearances. He'll look to keep things rolling for Team Canada at the Olympics, though Stone's defensive skills could keep him in a limited role during the tournament.