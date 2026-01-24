Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Three points in Friday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stone produced two goals and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
After helping to set up Jack Eichel for the game's opening tally early in the first period, Stone provided Vegas with two insurance markers in the third. Stone extended his point streak to 14 games in the process, a stretch in which he's delivered a sizzling 12 goals and 23 points. He has 20 goals and 52 points through 34 appearances this season.
