Stone scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-5 win over Montreal on Thursday. He also had three shots and four PIM.

He and Jack Eichel keyed a third-period comeback in the last two minutes of the game to secure the win. They scored 44 seconds apart. Eichel snapped a wrist shot past Cayden Primeau at 18:04, and Stone converted a wraparound at 18:48 with the Habs' Brendan Gallagher off on a double minor. Stone is an elite winger who seems to score at will when he's on the ice. Keep that in mind, because load management may come into effect given his unique injury history.