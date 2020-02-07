Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Throws down a fiver
Stone scored two goals and added three assists Thursday in a 7-2 win over the Panthers.
It was a special-teams bonanza for Stone. His outburst included a shorthanded goal and assist, and power-play helper in the five points. Stone also finished plus-4 with one minor penalty and five SOG. He's hit the 20-goal mark for the sixth straight season and he's on career pace. Use him well.
