Stone scored two goals and added three assists Thursday in a 7-2 win over the Panthers.

It was a special-teams bonanza for Stone. His outburst included a shorthanded goal and assist, and power-play helper in the five points. Stone also finished plus-4 with one minor penalty and five SOG. He's hit the 20-goal mark for the sixth straight season and he's on career pace. Use him well.

