Stone scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Stone got the Golden Knights on the board by tipping in a Kaedan Korczak shot early in the second period. The tally ended a four-game point drought for Stone, who was on the top line with Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson amid a line shuffle to spark Vegas' stumbling offense. Stone is at six goals, 19 points, 47 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 23 contests overall.