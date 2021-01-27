Stone recorded three assists, three shots on goal and seven PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Stone stirred up some controversy when he hit Tyler Bozak in the second period, knocking the Blues forward from the contest. Stone atoned for the hit by fighting Justin Faulk. When he wasn't playing tough, Stone had a hand in all three of Max Pacioretty's tally to salvage a standings point for Vegas. The 28-year-old Stone is off to a great start in 2020-21 with 11 points, 15 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating.