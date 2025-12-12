Stone scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the overtime winner, in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Flyers.

After banging home a rebound midway through the second period, Stone ended the night by tapping home a slick feed from Jack Eichel in the extra frame. Despite missing over a month with a wrist injury, Stone has gotten onto the scoresheet in all 14 of the games he's played in this season, including eight straight since his return -- a stretch in which he's piled up four goals and 11 points.