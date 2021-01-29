Stone and the Golden Knights' Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 games against San Jose have been postponed.
The Golden Knights currently have three coaches and one player in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, so the league has decided to play it safe and postpone the team's next two contests. Stone and the Knights will hope to return to action next Friday against the Kings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Game postponed Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Trio of helpers Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Gathers two points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Chips in with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Dishes pair of assists•