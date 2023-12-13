Stone scored two goals and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Two of those four points came on the power play as the Golden Knights' captain led the charge on offense. Stone provided a game-tying goal in the third period and then won it with a breakaway tally in overtime. This was his second four-point game of the season. Stone has 11 points over his last eight outings, and he's at 10 goals, 19 helpers, 59 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 30 contests overall.