Stone scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Stone put the Golden Knights up 3-1 in the first period, and he set up Chandler Stephenson's game-winner in the third. This was Stone's third multi-point effort in six playoff outings. He has four goals, six helpers, a plus-5 rating, 14 shots on net and nine hits this postseason.