Stone scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Stone got the Golden Knights on the board in the third period and also helped out on Jack Eichel's game-winner in overtime. This was Stone's second multi-point effort in 10 games this season, both of which have come in the last five contests. The 30-year-old winger has three goals, five helpers, 26 shots on net and a plus-8 rating.