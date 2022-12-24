Stone scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Stone was involved in both of the Golden Knights' goals in the second period. The 30-year-old also sealed the win with the decisive shootout tally. He goes into the holiday break hot with six goals and three assists in his last seven games. The surge has him up to 15 tallies, 30 points, 100 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 28 hits through 36 appearances. He had 30 points in 37 outings last year despite battling injuries, so this production is right in line with expectations.