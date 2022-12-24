Stone scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.
Stone was involved in both of the Golden Knights' goals in the second period. The 30-year-old also sealed the win with the decisive shootout tally. He goes into the holiday break hot with six goals and three assists in his last seven games. The surge has him up to 15 tallies, 30 points, 100 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 28 hits through 36 appearances. He had 30 points in 37 outings last year despite battling injuries, so this production is right in line with expectations.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Takes over in third period•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Good to go Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Battles through potential injury•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Grabs power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Nets two goals vs. Winnipeg•
-
Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Opens scoring on power play•